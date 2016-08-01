Motorcycle Macbeth cycles through Washington Park before taking the stage in Newcastle

(Casper, Wyo.) - A cast of 18 local actors will take to Washington Park band shell this evening for Bill Conte's and the Bird Cage Theatrics Company's production of Motorcycle Macbeth.





Motorcycle Macbeth is Shakespeare's tale of brotherhood, loyalty, betrayal, and murder, performed as bikers would perform Shakespeare. The premier will coincide with the opening of the Sturgis Rally at the Flying V Lodge in Newcastle, where the audience will sit outside, eat, drink, watch the show and be merry!





However, because most of our cast hails from Casper, they are hosting a "Friends and Family Open Rehearsal" on Monday, August 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington Park Band Shell.





"We want to give our Casper fans an opportunity to see what all the talk is about, as many of them cannot make the trip to Newcastle. There is no cost to attend the rehearsal, but donations are gladly accepted."







The very talented cast consists of Daniel Quintana, Emily Quintana, Katelynd Faler, Aj Guillen, Tom Morton, Clint Saunders, Brandon Paad, Elijan Leinen, Gabriel Cisneros, Caleb Phillips, Tim Lorenz, Nick McDill, Hope Becker, Julia Conte, Sami Saunders, Eunice Solano, Jake Sirokman with an original musical score composed by Caleb Phillips. Drums performed by Alex Webster. Stage Manager is Arianne Nelson. Our Stage Combat expert was Jared Kinser.





The team of bikers have worked hard and spent many hours on this project. It looks to be a fantastic show!







Feature Photo: h/t Cathy Becker/Pitchengine Communities













