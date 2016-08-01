Veterans or surviving spouses may apply for Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medal

Last month around 300 people, including veterans, government officials, family, friends and community members were present as 61 Fremont County Korean War Veterans were honored during a special ceremony in which Governor Mead and Consul General Shin Chae-Hyun of Korea presented these veterans with the Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medal.

Wyoming Korean Veterans or their surviving spouses may apply for the Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medal through August 31. The Veteran must have served on the ground,in the skies or in the waters surrounding Korea from June 27th, 1950 - January 31,1955.

Applications can be obtained by calling the Wyoming Veterans Commission 307-777-8152 or stop by the Veterans Hall, 611E. Main, Riverton, 9-1Pm, Monday through Friday. You can also contact the Fremont County Wyoming Veteran Commissioner, Pat Lawson 307-851-7400. The deadline is August 31, 2016