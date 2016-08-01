Dubois Thanks the Firefighters on Lava Mountain Fire

Amid the smoke which has blanketed the town of Dubois over the past several weeks, you'll notice a few special thank you's to the firefighters who have been working on the Lava Mountain Fire since it began on July 11th.







Local crews from Fremont County as well as firefighters from across the country have been working on the blaze which has now burned 13,204 acres. As of Sunday evening firefighters have officially reached 40 percent containment.





We join these property owners and say THANK YOU.





Above: This sign sits right next to the Cowboy Cafe





Above: Two identical signs are on either side of the Stoney Point entrance off of Highway 26 just outside of Dubois.





