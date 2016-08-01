Fire crews have Lava Mountain Fire 40 percent contained

Firefighters have officially reached 40 percent containment on the Lava Mountain Fire, which has burned 13,203 acres since July 11.





In a release on Sunday evening, officials updated information surrounding the fire. To date, there have been two injuries, no structures lost nearly $13 million in resources spent. There are currently 1,046 people assigned to the fire.





The planned burnout operations were successfully conducted along the southwestern flank of the fire in the vicinity of Trout Creek in efforts to halt the fire’s southerly movement. All completed fire lines held today in spite of thunderstorms that passed over the fire area in the late afternoon and evening hours. Fire fighters continued to mop up and secure private and public structures and infrastructure in the Teton Valley Ranch Camp, the Union Pass Area, and along Crooked Creek. These efforts are all focused toward allowing property owners back into the area as soon as it is safe to do so.





Threats of thunderstorms have diminished, but warmer and much drier air is expected to arrive Monday and Tuesday. Relative humidity values are forecasted to be in the low teens each afternoon. A local Red Flag Warning may be issued due to the low humidity, gusty winds, very dry fuels and the high potential for fire growth based on significant atmospheric instability.





Westerly and down-valley winds will transport smoke from the fire into the Wind River Valley overnight and into the early morning hours. Dubois may experience heavier concentrations of smoke Sunday night and into Monday morning than has been the case over that last few mornings. Smoke is expected to clear by late morning or early afternoon.





There have been no evacuation or closure changes.



