Cliff Creek Fire is 68% Contained

(Jackson, Wyo.) - As of today, July 31, the Cliff Creek Fire is burning 28,385 acres and is 68% contained.
There are 690 people working on the fire. Personnel includes 17 crews, 5 Type 1 Helicopters, 1 Type 2 Helicopter, 4 Type 3 Helicopters, 20 engines, and 2 dozers.
Mandatory evacuation orders are still in effect for Granite Creek area including Granite Campground, Granite Hot Springs, Jack Pine Summer Homes, and the Safari Club. The Bridger‐Teton National Forest has instituted an Emergency Area Closure. Kozy and Granite Campgrounds are within this area closure. Get a map of the closure here: http://bit.ly/2adslfg.
Feature Photo: Current Cliff Creek Fire Map. h/t InciWeb / Pitchengine Communities
#buckrail #news #cliffcreekfire