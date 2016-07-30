Happening Today: Farmer's Market, Astronomy Day, Teton County Fair and More

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Here is what's happening today around Jackson Hole:

Jackson Hole Farmer 's Market : From 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Town Square is the first Jackson Hole Farmer 's Market of the summer. The event includes live music, vender booths and lots of fresh produce.



Targhee Hill Climb: The race begins at Peaked Sports in Driggs at 8:30 a.m., climbs Ski Hill Road and ends at the highest point on the road, about half a mile from the Grand Targhee Resort. The course covers 12 miles and 2200 vertical feet. The race begins at Peaked Sports in Driggs at 8:30 a.m., climbs Ski Hill Road and ends at the highest point on the road, about half a mile from the Grand Targhee Resort. The course covers 12 miles and 2200 vertical feet. More information is available here.

Astronomy Day in Grand Teton National Park: Park rangers and the Jackson Hole Astronomy Club will celebrate Astronomy Day on Saturday, July 30, with numerous family-oriented activities and educational opportunities throughout the day and night. Get the full schedule of events in Buckrail's article, Park rangers and the Jackson Hole Astronomy Club will celebrate Astronomy Day on Saturday, July 30, with numerous family-oriented activities and educational opportunities throughout the day and night. Get the full schedule of events in Buckrail's article, "GTNP Celebrates Astronomy Day with free events all day tomorrow." Teton County Fair: The Teton County Fair is happening this weekend and offers tons of free events. Free f air events include a hypnotist, a juggler, live music, a puppet show, live raptor shows, a petting zoo and a Powwow. Get the full schedule here

Teton County Fair Rodeo: On Saturday starting at 8 p.m., the rodeo is happening at the Teton County Fairgrounds.The rodeo blends a fine western tradition and a wonderful way to spend an evening as the sun sets over the Teton Range. Visit jhrodeo.com for more information.







Jameson Black Barrel Music Series presents Steel Toed Slippers: Tonight, starting at 10:30 p.m. at The Rose is the Jameson Black Barrel Music Series presents Steel Toed Slippers. The show is free.



DJ Fiesta Bob's House Party! Starting at 10 p.m. at the Town Square Tavern is DJ Fiesta Bob's House Party! The music is free.



Feature Photo: