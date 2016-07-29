Cedar Draw Fire 80% Under Containment: 'It's in the black'





As of Friday afternoon Fire Chief Bill Shank reports that a re-assessment of the fire damage shows an acreage of 2035 acres, less than the original 3,744 acres estimated on Monday . The last containment reported was at 80% on the 27th.





"The vast majority of crews have been released from the scene," said Shank. "There will still be crews up there, but it'll be a drastic reduction from the 235 people that were up there during the height of the fire."





Downed trees and other heavy materials in the interior of the fire are still smoldering and could continue to burn for several days, according to Shank. Those areas, though, are surrounded by areas that have already burned once and can't burn anymore, what Chief Shank says they call "in the black." There were no structures reported lost.





Two hundred firefighters from outside Wyoming have just landed in Casper to be deployed to the western half of Wyoming to fight various wildfires still ongoing in that part of the state.





#county17 #news

(Gillette, Wyo.) Rain yesterday helped firefighters north of Gillette control the wildfire burning near the Cedar Draw that ignited on Saturday. Over 200 fire personnel were on scene this week, as the wildfire was burning near two local ranches in the area.