200 firefighters from eastern states arrive to fight Wyoming blazes





Camp Guernsey will serve as the mobilization center for their efforts. They will remain overnight at Camp Guernsey drawing vehicles and equipment, and receiving their assignments. They will be dispatched to the various wildfires from Camp Guernsey tomorrow. Three teams from Pennsylvania and one each from New Jersey and Ohio arrived today.







This afternoon, 200 firefighters from Pennsylvania, Ohio and New Jersey arrived to assist suppressing the numerous wildfires raging in Wyoming. They arrived at the Casper/Natrona County International Airport at approximately 2:30 p.m. and are being transported via Natrona County School District buses to the Camp Guernsey Joint Readiness Center, Guernsey, Wyoming.