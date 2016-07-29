The Lander Pet Connection: Meet Poppy!

(Lander, Wyo.) - Okay, so I might look a little bit like a cut and paste dog with my small floppy ears and big body, but I like to think of myself as adorably unique! My pregnant mom was transported in from a high kill shelter in LA, so I was born under LPC care. Mom appeared to be an Aussie, mix, but I grew up to look nothing like her! Everyone who meets me is certain that I am a Shar Pei mix. I was born December 4, 2013 and adopted out to a human who recently passed away, landing me back at LPC. All the mayhem at LPC had me a bit shell shocked at first but now the sweet, kissy, tail wagging gal in me is out and is here to stay!

My tail wags so much that they had to put blankets up inside my kennel so my tail would stop hitting the cinder block walls! I am fine with humans of all sizes and probably all dogs as long as they aren't being nuts when we first meet.



​​I enjoy walks, am house trained, up to date in my vaccinations and spayed. If you want an adult dog that has outgrown puppy insanity but still is good for walks and hikes, loves snuggles and being a companion, you should come meet me and my tiny ears!

