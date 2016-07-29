Fremont County Fair includes free stage entertainment

Fremont County’s Got Talent is back! Think you can sing, dance and juggle? Come show off your talent Saturday, August 6 from noon to 3. Call the Fair Office, 856-6611 or get ahold of us on Facebook , to enter. If you miss signing up, come to the Free Stage that day and we’ll get you a time slot.

This year’s free stage entertainment includes Michael Mezmer, the Doo Wah Riders, Tris Munsick, and local talent Elwood Crews.

Michael Mezmer is an award winning comedy hypnotist. “A phenomenal entertainer, Michael began performing at age 5 and prior to being recognized as one of the world's top hypnotists, appeared in musical comedies, television, films and toured internationally as an award winning illusionist.”

“The Doo Wah Riders possess the rare combination of many years of experience and youthful energy, fired by a love for what they do. The Doo-Wahs are country, with a unique, original sound. They define their sound as "high energy country with a cajun twist". Their tight musicianship and powerful arrangements of classic and original songs have made them favorites everywhere they go.”



Tris Munsick and the Innocents are based out of Sheridan Wyoming. “They play dance music and cover a wide variety of songs ranging from barroom standards to more edgy original works. If "real country" is what you're looking for you've come to the right place!”

Elwood Crews is a local based here in Riverton. “I started playing and singing at the age of 14 and knew I had found my passion and what I was meant to do for the rest of my life. So thankful to so many for the support and opportunities given to me.”



