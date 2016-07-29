Show us your County 10 pride at tomorrow's Twilight Fair Parade and win some prizes

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Tomorrow, Saturday, July 30 is the Fremont County Fair 'Twilight Parade' down Riverton's Main Street at 6:00 p.m.

Once again County 10 will be in the parade throwing candy and handing out stickers. We also have 4 "Fiesta Fun Pass" packets to giveaway! Each packet includes a general admission ticket to every night of the Fremont County Fair.

HOW TO WIN: During the parade we'll be looking for kids who are dressed in support of County 10. Creativity is highly encouraged...see last year's examples in the feature photo for inspiration.

#county10 #news