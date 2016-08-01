New iPad Airs have arrived at First Bank of Wyoming!

First Bank of Wyoming recently received brand new iPads in all of their branch locations. The mobile devices are being used to help customers with various online and mobile banking services. Personal Bankers and New Accounts Representatives in Powell, Lovell and Cody are excited to have this customer service tool at their fingertips.

"The iPads are a way for First Bank of Wyoming to provide hands-on experience using our online and mobile services”, explains Rebeka Lesh, New Accounts Representative. “It is a great way to ensure that customers understand how to navigate through online and mobile banking. A customer is able to hold the device and click through the options as we are explaining them. We can answer any questions they may have right away and can begin accessing all these features and services on their own mobile devices once they’ve left the branch.” Customers need a device of their own to access their accounts through the Glacier Family of Banks mobile app, which can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play

Here are some of the ways iPads will be used to assist customers inside the bank:

Learning how to download the Glacier Family of Banks app



Logging into online banking for the first time



Changing a password



How to report a debit card if it is lost/stolen



Signing up for e-statements/viewing previous monthly statements



Setting up alerts



Viewing account balances



Transferring funds between accounts



Paying bills online



Mobile deposits



And more!



The iPads use a secure wireless connection that is only accessible by banking staff within each branch, so customers can feel safe logging into their accounts online. Visit any branch in Powell, Lovell or Cody today to learn more about all of the convenient online and mobile banking services available to customers at First Bank of Wyoming

