Recent arrests around Laramie County





Aulisa Carabajal, 20, DUI, Stop Sign Violation, and Possession of Marijuana-type drug.





James Eagleroad, 53, Cheyenne, Public Intoxication, Open Intoxicant, and Possession of Marijuana.





Allyesha Hernandez, 22, Cheyenne, Disobey Rules and Fighting/Riotous Conduct.





Heather Morrison, 36, Cheyenne, Public Intoxication and Interfering/Obstructing.





Kyle Redenbaugh, 20, Cheyenne, Public Intoxication and Minor In Possession/Under the Influence.





Michael Smith, 40, Loveland, Colo., Failure to Appear and Warrant.





Kevin Tiller, 27, Rock Springs, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Defraud Drug Screening.





(Cheyenne, Wyo.) - Here's a recap of arrests from around Laramie County from July 28. All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.