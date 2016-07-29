Two Natrona County voting places unavailable for the Aug. 16th Primary

(Casper, Wyo.) -Natrona County Clerk, Renea Vitto, announced today two (2) additional Polling places have become unavailable for the August 16, 2016 Primary Election due to on-going school construction projects.





Red Creek School voters will now vote at the Price Ranch located at 15520 Hwy 487.





Bar Nunn School voters will now vote at the Bar Nunn Fire Hall located at 1705 Sunset Blvd.





“Construction projects will not be completed for these schools by Election Day making it necessary to relocate voters of these Polling Places for the August 16, 2016 Primary Election only,” Vitto said. “We apologize for the sudden change and would like to remind everyone absentee voting is available through August 15th for your convenience.”





Voters with any questions regarding voting should call the County Clerk’s office,





235-9216 or visit the Website www.natronacounty-wy.gov













#oilcity #news