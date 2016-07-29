Recent Arrests in Teton County

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Here is a recap of local arrests in the Town of Jackson and Teton County. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

On Friday, July 22, Fernando Ramos Nieves, 25, of Jackson was charged with DUI.

On Saturday, Samantha Lynne Serafini, 30, of Jackson was charged with public intoxication.

On Saturday, Jeremiah Sinarski, 40, transient was charged with criminal trespass.

On Monday, Clifford M Roberts, 28, of Wilson, WY was charged with being under the influence of manufactured narcotics, criminal entry, and property destruction.

On Monday, Ronnie J Dahlberg, 59, Eloy , AZ was transported to the hospital and later charged with public intoxication.

On Monday, Russell Duane Bilyeu, 37, of Grand Junction, CO was charged with public intoxication.

On Monday, David Campos, 59, transient was charged with probation violation.

On Wednesday, Joshua Louis Vosika, 33, of Jackson was charged with DUI.

