Cliff Creek Fire Grows to 26,818 acres, 20% containment

(Jackson, Wyo.) - The Cliff Creek Fire burning on the Bridger-Teton National Forest is currently 26,818 acres in sizes and 20 percent contained.
There are 707 people working on the fire. Personnel includes 18 crews, 4 Type 1 Helicopters, 1 Type 2 Helicopter, 5 Type 3 Helicopters, 20 engines, and 2 dozers.
Mandatory evacuation orders are still in effect for Granite Creek area including Granite Campground, Granite Hot Springs, Jack Pine Summer Homes, and the Safari Club. The Bridger‐Teton National Forest has instituted an Emergency Area Closure. Kozy and Granite Campgrounds are within this area closure. Get a map of the closure here: http://bit.ly/2adslfg.
Feature Photo: Portable water tank, which is used to supply the sprinkler system in the Jack Pine Summer Homes area. h/t InciWeb / Pitchengine Communities
