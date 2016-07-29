Law Enforcement Arrest Suspect In Sexual Abuse Case





The mother says the man followed them through the underwear section of the store, and shortly afterwards her daughter told her that the man had touched her on the behind. The mother immediately contacted police and they investigated, reviewing surveillance footage.









Thursday afternoon, Gillette Police arrested 33 year old Jonathan Webb of Gillette and charged him with third degree sexual abuse of a minor. They believe he is the suspect in this case, but at this time do not believe he is the same person involved with a similar occurrence at Albertson's earlier this month.





(Gillette, Wyo.) Saturday afternoon, July 23rd, Gillette Police took a report from a 29 year old mother that some time around 3 p.m. she and her children were shopping at K-Mart, when her 9 year old daughter was touched on the backside by a man they described as "in his late 30's or early 40's, 5'8", 200 pounds, and balding."At the time they checked the entire store but the man was seen on video leaving K-Mart only a few minutes after the initial 911 call had been placed.