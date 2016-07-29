Report: Woman robbed Cheyenne bank so she could go to prison



Linda Patricia Thompson, aka Brian Thompson, has been charged with bank robbery, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

According to the complaint filed in court written by an FBI agent, Thompson went into the US Bank on Carey Avenue at about 10:40 a.m. and passed a teller a note that said, "I have a gun. Give me all your money." When Thompson confirmed to the teller that the situation was a robbery, the teller placed $16,300 on the counter. Thompson took it, went outside and reportedly began offering people some of the cash, stating she had robbed a bank.

A Cheyenne Police Officer responding to the robbery located Thompson outside of the bank, sitting on a large bucket with a lot of cash in front her.

"Lieutenant (Nathan) Busek asked Thompson what was going on, and Thompson replied, 'I just robbed the bank, I want to go back to prison,'" the court document states. The approximate total of what Thompson allegedly stole was recovered.

Thompson reportedly waived her rights and agreed to speak with investigators. She told them that she had been out of an Oregon prison for about five weeks; she hadn't wanted to be released and told her parole officer that she would be moving to Cheyenne. She allegedly told investigators that she was assaulted in Martin Luther King Park in Cheyenne on Sunday, July 24; receiving facial fractures, she had to stay in the hospital. Upon release, she couldn't get a bed at the Comea shelter and no longer wanted to live on the streets. So, she decided to rob a bank and wait for police to arrive.

