Adopting a Crag is the new Adopt a Highway: Pitch in at Devils Tower this weekend

(Devils Tower, Wyo.) On Saturday, July 19th, Devils Tower is having their ‘Adopt A Crag’ Trails Day again this year.

Join rangers, climbers, community members, and the Access Funds’ conservation team for a day of trail maintenance and cleanup. Participants will help restore paths to climbing route access trails on the Tower, provide general trash cleanup, and assist resource management with special projects. (Projects are available for all ages and skill levels.)

Nancy Stimson with Devils Tower National Monument says that they have a regular maintenance crew that keeps the more popular trails clear of litter throughout the year. But the boulder fields surrounding the Tower and approaches to the climbing routes can have smaller pieces of litter that are harder to see from the trails.

"You don't have to be a climber [to help out]," Stimson said. "It's not a lot of litter, but this is some that's off the Tower Trail." She says they do get a lot of rock climbers who volunteer for the event, to help out climbing on the boulder fields.

To celebrate 100 years of the National Park Service and help clean our nation's first National Monument, meet with rangers at the Devils Tower Climbing Office at 8:00 a.m. Cleanup will take place at various locations around the Tower throughout the day, and takes a few hours. Afterwards there will be a free barbecue and prize raffle for event participants.



'Adopt A Crag' is sponsored in partnership with The Access Fund, a national non-profit organization dedicated to keeping climbing areas open and conserving the climbing environment. Over 140 of these events are hosted annually across the country.

