Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.





All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.





Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County

District Attorney's Office.





Arrests

Casper Police Department

Joshua N Baughcum, Casper, Criminal Warrant, failure to appear.

William A Bryan, Casper, failure to comply.

Danny Butterfield, Casper, public intoxication.

Cameron J Cardinal, Casper, failure to comply, District Court Bench Warrant.

Samuel Cardona Jr., Casper, possession of a controlled substance-meth.

Michael C Chase, Casper, possession of a controlled substance.

Pamela J Focke, Casper, Criminal Warrant.

Norman J Freel, Casper, public intoxication.

David W Gober, Casper, interference w/PO, failure to comply.

Manuel C Moreno Jr., Casper, interference w/PO, failure to appear.

Jeffrey C Pfefferle, Casper, failure to comply, suspended/revoked DL.

Lorene M Pipier, Casper, accessory after the fact.

James E Severson, Casper, shoplifting.

John P Stinson, Casper, hold for probation and parole.

Nicholas A Tomlinson, Casper, Criminal Warrant.

Clayton R Vann, Casper, possession of a controlled substance.

Marshal L Washington, Casper, Criminal Warrant.





Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Danielle M Hartley, hold for CAC.

Stephanie A Cestnik, hold for CAC.

Mark A Belanger, hold for CAC.









