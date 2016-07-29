Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.
All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County
District Attorney's Office.
Arrests
Casper Police Department
Joshua N Baughcum, Casper, Criminal Warrant, failure to appear.
William A Bryan, Casper, failure to comply.
Danny Butterfield, Casper, public intoxication.
Cameron J Cardinal, Casper, failure to comply, District Court Bench Warrant.
Samuel Cardona Jr., Casper, possession of a controlled substance-meth.
Michael C Chase, Casper, possession of a controlled substance.
Pamela J Focke, Casper, Criminal Warrant.
Norman J Freel, Casper, public intoxication.
David W Gober, Casper, interference w/PO, failure to comply.
Manuel C Moreno Jr., Casper, interference w/PO, failure to appear.
Jeffrey C Pfefferle, Casper, failure to comply, suspended/revoked DL.
Lorene M Pipier, Casper, accessory after the fact.
James E Severson, Casper, shoplifting.
John P Stinson, Casper, hold for probation and parole.
Nicholas A Tomlinson, Casper, Criminal Warrant.
Clayton R Vann, Casper, possession of a controlled substance.
Marshal L Washington, Casper, Criminal Warrant.
Natrona County Sheriff's Office
Danielle M Hartley, hold for CAC.
Stephanie A Cestnik, hold for CAC.
Mark A Belanger, hold for CAC.
#oilcity #news