Lava Mountain Fire now 5 percent contained

Timberline Ranch

Teton Valley Ranch Camp

Hat Butte area

Sawmill Turnoff

Warm Springs Subdivision

Porcupine

Union Pass Area

Long Creek subdivision

Sheridan Creek Cow Camp

MacKenzie Highland Ranch

Triangle C Ranch

Falls Creek Campground

Roaring River Subdivision

Buckboard Subdivision

Lava Mountain Lodge

Double Bar J Ranch

Stony Point

Bald Mountain

Upper and Lower Warm Springs

(Dubois, Wyo.) - The Type 1 National Incident Management Team reports this morning that the Lava Mountain Fire remains at 12,169 acres in size and is currently 5 percent contained. The team indicates that they're expecting to have the fire fully contained by September 1. Currently 1,085 personnel are working on the fire.Yesterday, with moderated fire behavior, firefighters were able to secure the fire along the northern edge adjacent to Highway 26. They continued to locate and suppress spot fires in the Union Pass, Crooked Creek and Warm Springs drainage areas.Today, the protection of structures will remain a priority with the establishment of a third Structural Protection Group. Work will continue to establish and strengthen primary and contingency fire lines in the Hat Butte area. Patrol activities will continue along Highway 26 to ensure that the northern edge of the fire is remains secure.A Level 3 "GO!" evacuation is in effect for the following areas. Evacuees of these areas need to check in with Red Cross at the High School in Dubois.The following areas are in pre-evacuation stage "SET." This means that there is significant danger to your area and you must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.Road Closures include Forest Service Roads 513, 532, 540, 542, 542.1I, 629, and 732 are closed. Additionally, Motorized Trails 10, 11, and 15 and the Continental Divide Trail from Sheridan Pass to Pilot Knob are closed.Get the latest information on the Lava Mountain Fire here.#county10 #news #lavamountainfire #buckrailFeature photo: h/t Shoshone National Forest Facebook page / 2P10 Fire Retardant Bomber