Lava Mountain Fire now 5 percent contained

(Dubois, Wyo.) - The Type 1 National Incident Management Team reports this morning that the Lava Mountain Fire remains at 12,169 acres in size and is currently 5 percent contained. The team indicates that they're expecting to have the fire fully contained by September 1. Currently 1,085 personnel are working on the fire.
Yesterday, with moderated fire behavior, firefighters were able to secure the fire along the northern edge adjacent to Highway 26. They continued to locate and suppress spot fires in the Union Pass, Crooked Creek and Warm Springs drainage areas.
Today, the protection of structures will remain a priority with the establishment of a third Structural Protection Group. Work will continue to establish and strengthen primary and contingency fire lines in the Hat Butte area. Patrol activities will continue along Highway 26 to ensure that the northern edge of the fire is remains secure.
A Level 3 "GO!" evacuation is in effect for the following areas. Evacuees of these areas need to check in with Red Cross at the High School in Dubois.
- Timberline Ranch
- Teton Valley Ranch Camp
- Hat Butte area
- Sawmill Turnoff
- Warm Springs Subdivision
- Porcupine
- Union Pass Area
The following areas are in pre-evacuation stage "SET." This means that there is significant danger to your area and you must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
- Long Creek subdivision
- Sheridan Creek Cow Camp
- MacKenzie Highland Ranch
- Triangle C Ranch
- Falls Creek Campground
- Roaring River Subdivision
- Buckboard Subdivision
- Lava Mountain Lodge
- Double Bar J Ranch
- Stony Point
- Bald Mountain
- Upper and Lower Warm Springs
Road Closures include Forest Service Roads 513, 532, 540, 542, 542.1I, 629, and 732 are closed. Additionally, Motorized Trails 10, 11, and 15 and the Continental Divide Trail from Sheridan Pass to Pilot Knob are closed.
Get the latest information on the Lava Mountain Fire here.
Feature photo: h/t Shoshone National Forest Facebook page / 2P10 Fire Retardant Bomber