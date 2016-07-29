Gillette College Pronghorns Receive Accolates In All Four Sports

(Gillette, Wyo.) Gillette College is quickly becoming known as one of the top community colleges in the nation for athletics.





"It was an incredible year for Gillette College athletics," said Athletic Director Jenni Winter. "I am extremely pleased with the success of the accomplishments of our athletic programs in 2015-2016 and I look forward to the future of Gillette College athletics."





Below is a summary of the wide array of accomplishments by Gillette College Pronghorn teams and student-athletes during the 2015-2016 school year:





Men’s Basketball

35-2 record (best in Region IX North Sub-Region)



Region IX North Sub-Region Regular Season Champions



Region IX Tournament Champions



NJCAA Tournament – 3rd Place



NJCAA Spaulding® National Player of the Year – Kavell Bigby-Williams



NJCAA First Team All-American – Kavell Bigby-Williams

3 College Signees: Kavell Bigby-Williams (University of Oregon)

Marqueesse Grayson (University of Albany)

Cameron Oluyitan (Boise State University)







Women’s Basketball

24-11 record (second in Region IX North Sub-Region)



Region IX North Sub-Region Regular Season Co-Champions (13-1 record tied for best in division)



Region IX North Tournament Champions



NJCAA Tournament Qualifiers



NJCAA Third Team All-American – Mary Goulding



NJCAA Academic All-American, Superior Standing – Nakedra Burke and Mary Goulding



3 College Signees:

Mary Goulding (Fordham University)

Taylor Deaton (Rocky Mountain College)

Nakedra Burke (University of Texas of the Permian Basin)







Men’s Rodeo

NIRA Central Rocky Mountain Region 3rd Place







Women’s Rodeo

NIRA Central Rocky Mountain Region Champions



NIRA National College Rodeo Finals 5th Place



NIRA Reserve National Champion All-Around Cowgirl – Taylor Engesser







Men’s Cross Country, Half-Marathon, Indoor Track, and Outdoor Track:

NJCAA National Outdoor Track Meet 9th Place



NJCAA National Champion 800M – Festus Lagat



NJCAA National Champion 1,500M – Festus Lagat



USTFCCCA Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year – Festus Lagat



USTFCCCA Indoor Track & Field National Athlete of the Year – Festus Lagat



NJCAA First Team All-American, Indoor Track & Field – 1,000M Run – Festus Lagat



NJCAA First Team All-American, Indoor Track & Field – 1,600M Run – Festus Lagat



NJCAA First Team All-American, Outdoor Track & Field – 800M Run – Festus Lagat



NJCAA First Team All-American, Outdoor Track and Field – 1,500M Run – Festus Lagat



NJCAA First Team All-American, Cross Country – Festus Lagat



NJCAA First Team All-American, Half-Marathon – Festus Lagat



NJCAA First Team All-American, Half-Marathon – Erick Rotich



NJCAA Second Team All-American, Cross Country – Erick Rotich



NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American, Outdoor Track & Field – 3,000M Steeplechase – Erick Rotich



NJCAA Assistant Coach of the Year – Brian Makupson



NJCAA Team Half-Marathon 2nd Place



NJCAA Individual Half-Marathon 4th Place – Festus Lagat



NJCAA Individual Half-Marathon 5th Place – Erick Rotich



NJCAA National Cross Country Meet 5th Place







Women’s Cross Country, Half-Marathon, Indoor Track, and Outdoor Track: