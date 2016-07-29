Weekend Roundup: Food Truck Friday; Stock Car Racing at the Casper Speedway; Adventure Yoga

(Casper, Wyo.) - Guess what! Weekend has just blown in Casper! Don't waste a minute of it!
See what's happening around Natrona County this weekend:
Friday, July 29th
- Date Night at the Museum at 5:30 pm.
- Duane Mark at the World Famous Wonder Bar at 8:00 pm.
- Governors Invitational Golf Classic at the Casper Country Club.
- Pokemon Go Lure-A-Thon at the Natrona County Public Library at 5:00 pm.
- Poverty and Stress Seminar at Casper College at 8:00 am.
- Casper Airmodelers Fly In at JC Way and E road, Casper, Wyoming at 8:00 am-5:00 pm.
- Stock Car Racing at the Casper Speedway at 5:00 pm.
- Food Truck Friday at the Tate Pumphouse at 5:00 pm.
Saturday, July 30th
- Trails Trek to Ayres Natural Bridge at the National Historic Trails Center.
- Casper Airmodelers Fly In at JC Way and E road, Casper, Wyoming at 8:00 am-5:00 pm.
- JD McPherson at the Parkway Plaza at 7:30 pm.
- Trail Building Day 2 at Hogadon Ski Area at 8:00 am.
- Adventure Mountain Yoga at Rotary Park at 6:00 pm.
