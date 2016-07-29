Weekend Roundup: Food Truck Friday; Stock Car Racing at the Casper Speedway; Adventure Yoga

(Casper, Wyo.) - Guess what! Weekend has just blown in Casper! Don't waste a minute of it!

See what's happening around Natrona County this weekend:





Friday, July 29th

Date Night at the Museum at 5:30 pm.



Duane Mark at the World Famous Wonder Bar at 8:00 pm.



Governors Invitational Golf Classic at the Casper Country Club.



Pokemon Go Lure-A-Thon at the Natrona County Public Library at 5:00 pm.



Poverty and Stress Seminar at Casper College at 8:00 am.

Casper Airmodelers Fly In at JC Way and E road, Casper, Wyoming

at 8:00 am-5:00 pm.

Stock Car Racing at the Casper Speedway at 5:00 pm.



Food Truck Friday at the Tate Pumphouse at 5:00 pm.



Saturday, July 30th

Trails Trek to Ayres Natural Bridge at the National Historic Trails Center.

Casper Airmodelers Fly In at JC Way and E road, Casper, Wyoming at 8:00 am-5:00 pm.

JD McPherson at the Parkway Plaza at 7:30 pm.



Trail Building Day 2 at Hogadon Ski Area at 8:00 am.



Adventure Mountain Yoga at Rotary Park at 6:00 pm.

Please let us know if we missed your event in our roundup, we are always happy to add to our list ;)!

