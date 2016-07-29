Local photographer captures composite of Lava Mountain Fire

h/t Bryce Giesmann for sharing this unique composite photograph from the Lava Mountain Fire.

Bryce said of the photo: " This is a composite from 630 images of the Lava Mountain Fire, I call the 'Battle Over Sand Butte.' It is a project I have spent countless hours on for my MFA from SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design)

documenting wildfire over the last 10 months."