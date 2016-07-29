Local photographer captures composite of Lava Mountain Fire

h/t Bryce Giesmann for sharing this unique composite photograph from the Lava Mountain Fire.
Bryce said of the photo: "This is a composite from 630 images of the Lava Mountain Fire, I call the 'Battle Over Sand Butte.' It is a project I have spent countless hours on for my MFA from SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design)
documenting wildfire over the last 10 months."
Thanks for capturing and sharing Bryce.
Feature photo: Bryce Giesmann / Pitchengine Communities
