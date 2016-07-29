8 Adorable Animals of the Teton County Fair that will make you say 'Aww'

(Jackson, Wyo.) - The Teton Fair is happening this weekend and, while there are tons of events happening, we think the animals are the stars of the show.
Here are some of our favorite adorable animals of the 2016 Teton County Fair:
1. The educational and hands-on exhibit allows kids and adults to feed animals, like this baby pig:
2. And this friendly bull:
3. And this baby bison (although it was still huge):
4. Kids even got to brush friendly cows:
5. There were some moms and babies like this donkey family:
6. Unexpected highlight? The super friendly goats:
7. They loved everyone!
8. Maybe because we were all carrying food...
