Want to vote in the primary? The voter registration deadline is Monday

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Are you planning to vote in the August 16 primary election? Make sure that you are registered to vote by Monday, August 1.

According to the Teton County Clerk, "it is advised that you register prior to those dates so that your name will appear on the poll list on election day. If you are unable to register early, you may register at the polls on election day, however registering on election day can cause delays and lines at the polls."

As a reminder, you must have the following qualifications to vote:

Must be 18 years of age on Election Day



Must be a citizen of the United States



Must be a bona fide resident of Teton County and the precinct in which you register



Must withdraw voter registration from any other jurisdiction, if applicable



Must not be a convicted felon or adjudicated mentally incompetent

More information about the elections is available on the Teton County Clerk website.

