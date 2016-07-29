(Jackson, Wyo.) - Here are 5 free things to do this weekend:
1. Stargazing at R Park: Tonight, Wyoming Stargazing is hosting free public stargazing at Rendezvous Park in Wilson. During the stargazing events, they will be using their giant Dobsonian Telescope with a 20" primary mirror to show you planets, stars, nebulae, galaxies, and more! They will also bring several iPads with the Star Walk application installed on them so you can explore the heavens while others are looking through the telescopes. The programs will take place from 9:30 - 11:30 p.m.
2. Astronomy Day in Grand Teton National Park: Park rangers and the Jackson Hole Astronomy Club will celebrate Astronomy Day on Saturday, July 30, with numerous family-oriented activities and educational opportunities throughout the day and night. Get the full schedule of events in Buckrail's article, "GTNP Celebrates Astronomy Day with free events all day tomorrow."
3. Teton County Fair: The Teton County Fair is happening this weekend and offers tons of free events. Free fair events include a hypnotist, a juggler, live music, a puppet show, live raptor shows, a petting zoo and a Powwow. Get the full schedule here.
4. The SteelDrivers Concert: The entire community is invited to the free St. John’s Medical Center Centennial Celebration Concert on Sunday, July 31 at the Snow King Ballfield. Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band The SteelDrivers will headline this free, family-friendly concert. After winning a first-time Grammy award for the acclaimed #1 album The Muscle Shoals Recordings, The SteelDrivers are taking 2016 by storm. The group has played to numerous sold-out venues this spring. Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. More information on the concert is available here.
5. Concert on the Commons with The Oh Hellos and Steel Toed Slippers: As a part of the Concert on the Commons music series, The Oh Hellos and Steel Toed Slippers will play in Teton Village on Sunday. The concert starts at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase. More information is available here.
Did we miss a great free event this weekend? Connect with us and let us know what's happening.
