(Jackson, Wyo.) - Here are

5

free

things

to do this weekend:

1. Stargazing at R Park: Tonight, Wyoming Stargazing is hosting free public stargazing at Rendezvous Park in Wilson.

During the stargazing events, they will be using their giant Dobsonian Telescope with a 20" primary mirror to show you planets, stars, nebulae, galaxies, and more! They will also bring several iPads with the Star Walk application installed on them so you can explore the heavens while others are looking through the telescopes.

The programs will take place from 9:30 - 11:30 p.m.