Specialty wildfire education team comes to town to help people mitigate fire risks

"There is a lot people can do to protect their property, themselves and the land from fire," said Nan Stinson, Prevention Education Specialist for the Bridger-Teton National Forest. "Human causes, such as escaped campfire, improper cook stove equipment, parking vehicles in dry grass and the misuse of burn barrels for debris burning are responsible for the majority of wildfires in western Wyoming.

Now through August 11, a special fire prevention team will visit the area to assist with minimizing fire risks and educating residents and visitors about how they can protect the area’s homes, property and natural resources from wildfire. The multi-agency National Fire Prevention and Education Team is comprised of professionals from the U.S. Forest Service and four state agencies including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wisconsin. In partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, the team will prepare and tailor fire prevention messages to the area's current issues.

“During the past several weeks, western Wyoming has experienced a rapid increase in fire danger and subsequent fire activity. Everybody needs to be aware of the dangers of wildfire, while understanding its place in the natural environment,” said Stinson. “Area residents and visitors can do just that during the ongoing focus on fire prevention. Our goal is to empower people with the knowledge they need to act now for future protection and safety.”

Feature Photo: The portable water tank, which is used to supply the sprinkler system in the Jack Pine Summer Homes area. Photo from InciWeb / Teton County