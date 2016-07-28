Fresh mural brings new beginnings to Wyoming Food for Thought

(Casper, Wyo.) - After three hot weeks of painting in the afternoon sun, local artist and owner of Pottery by You, Michele Heaphy finished up her mural at Wyoming Food for Thought just last week.
"I just wanted to paint something that represents to Casper what the Wyoming Food for Thought Project is doing in our community. They are growing great foods and healthy kids and bringing new beginnings to families," said Heaphy.
The rising sun opens up to endless possibilities at Wyoming Food for Thought, a fresh canvas for fresh starts.
The ladies at Wyoming Food for Thought (WFFT) loved the new addition and Executive Director Jamie Purcell commented, "Michele did a wonderful job capturing the spirit of WFFT. It is nice to have a visual of what we do everyday for the community."
"It was like Christmas for Jamie and me. Every morning we would come in and see more of the mural done, we could not wait to see it completed. It just beautifies our the neighborhood and shows off our positive spirit," said WFFT Program coordinator Cassandra Bush.
Pottery by You visits WFFT weekly, bringing art projects for the kids, to learn more about Pottery by You or Wyoming Food for Thought, simply click the links or find them on Facebook.
