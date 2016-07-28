This Weekend at the Fair: Twilight Parade, Laser Tag; Rodeo; Family Day and more!

Here is the Schedule for the Weekend at Fair



The Fremont County Fair Dog Show kicks off Friday and the Cat Show & Pocket Show is Saturday. Take look at the schedule: FRIDAY, JULY 29 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Dog Health Inspection Center: Gate 2

7:30 a.m. Open and 4-H Dog Agility Class Measurements Show Lawn

8:00 a.m. Pee Wee Dog Showmanship Show Lawn followed by: Open and 4-H Dog Agility Shows Grand Arena

10:00 a.m. Open Dog Show Show Lawn followed by: 4-H Dog Showmanship and Conformation SATURDAY, JULY 30 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Begin arrival of Cats Cottonwood Lawn

9:30 a.m. Pee Wee Cat Showmanship Cottonwood Lawn followed by: Open Cat Show followed by: Youth Cat Showmanship and 4-H Cat Show

1:00 p.m. Judging: FFA Exhibits Agri Center

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Begin arrival of all Pocket Pets Cottonwood Lawn

4:00 p.m. Kidz Zone Pocket Pet Show Cottonwood Lawn followed by: Open Pocket Pets and 4-H Pocket Pets



Twilight Fair Parade, 6pm on Main St.

Rancher’s Rodeo Calcutta, 7pm and Rancher's Rodeo at 7:30pm.

SUNDAY, JULY 31 is Family Day

Family Day kicks off at noon on July 31 with a free community lunch. After lunch, there will be lots of free ‘fiesta fun’ for the whole family to enjoy. Inflatable bounce house, slide, obstacle course, sports zone, race cars, and a bigger laser tag will all be available to enjoy until 5:30 p.m. A laser tag tournament will start at 7:30 p.m. Get a team of 6 together with your friends and sign up by messaging us on Facebook , calling the office or come in to the office with your team name, players and players ages. You can also sign up the day of the 31 by going to the laser tag tent before 6 p.m. The tournament will be held in the Grand Arena and is for people 12 and up. Friends and family will be able to watch the tournament in the Grand Stands and cheer on their team of choice!

Award winning comedy hypnotist, Michael Mezmer, will also be at family day. His first show starts at 1:30 p.m. and he will have another show at 5 p.m.

Classic Air Medical will fly in their life flight helicopter on Sunday at 4p.m. for people to come and see the helicopter. From 5p.m. – 6p.m. they will also be providing ‘Hands Only’ CPR in the Little Wind Center. Tuesday August 2 and Thursday August 4 they will provide ‘Hands Only’ CPR 12p.m. – 1p.m. and 5:30p.m. – 7p.m. in the Fremont Center. The classes are presented by Classic Air Medical in partnership with Sage West Healthcare.

Between 2:30 and 4:30, Teton Athletics will also be teaching a few classes for the whole family to enjoy. Come and try out Zumba and Country Heat. Bring lots of water and your energy!

TICKET INFORMATION

There’s still time to get your tickets for the Fremont County Fair. Carnival tickets are $22 for an all-day pass now until August 2. They are available at the Fair Office, any Bailey’s Pit Stop in the County or online. Tickets for the night shows are also available to purchase as well as the Fiesta Mega Passes. You can buy the Fiesta Mega Pass which is good for all 7 night shows at the Fremont County Fair. Adult Fiesta Passes are $80 and children’s are $40.



Photos: 2015 Twilight Parade / Pitchengine Communities