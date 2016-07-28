Contestants Announced for Competition at Integrated Test Center

(Gillette, Wyo.) On Wednesday, the NRG COSIA XPRIZE competition announced they had almost 50 different project proposals for the first round of the carbon capture contest . The ideas will be whittled down to compete at the Dry Fork Power Plant's Integrated Test Center in 2018.

"Such widespread interest and support demonstrates an unwavering global commitment to take a radical leap forward to address climate change," said Paul Bunje, Ph.D., principal and senior scientist at XPRIZE.

The first round of competition is a review of each project's technical and business proposals before practical trials can start. The second round will involve 30 teams competing in a lab using simulated carbon emissions. Only 10 teams will make it to the ITC north of Gillette to test the real thing in 2018.

Entries were due on July 15th and XPRIZE announced the finalists were from 7 countries around the world including China and India. Some of the ideas are creating a new type of concrete, algae-based biofuels, fish food, and graphene from carbon emissions.