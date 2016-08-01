Aspen Psychological Services recognizes their Mental Health and Addictions Therapist, Sue Johnson, for her hard work and her commitment to her patients.

Sue is a long time Fremont County resident who has over 20 years experience providing human services to our community. She also has a background in law enforcement. Her years working in the community mental health field and as a mental health therapist at the minimum security prison (Honor Farm) in Riverton has given her the expertise needed to help her patients suffering from mental health disorders and addictions.

When asked what the most rewarding aspect about her job was she said, "I get to help people who are struggling with mental health issues, substance abuse and trauma histories to feel empowered and in control of their lives again."

"We are so grateful to have Sue on our team and I would like to thank her for the important work she does everyday," said Mary Jo Jeffres, MD.

Over the last year, Aspen Psych has noted a growing need for services including substance use evaluations and treatment. Thus, Aspen Psych has recently received with MHSA Certification from the State of Wyoming. They are now able to provide Substance Use Evaluations, Level 0.5 and Level 1 treatment. This includes psycho-educational classes and individual therapy for addictions. Aspen Psych continues to offer individual, couples and family therapy as well as psychological evaluations. Click here to learn more about Aspen Psychological Services and the many services that are provided. To set up an appointment, call 307-463-0890 , Monday-Thursday from 9a-6p.



