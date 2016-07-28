State Representative Candidates Forum Now Online

(Gillette, Wyo.) The Campbell County League of Women's Voters held a candidate's forum last night at City Hall in Gillette.

Gillette Public Access is hosting the video from those running for State Representative in Districts 3: Eric Barlow and Frank Eathorne; 31: Scott Clem and Dylan Czarnecki; 32: Don Dihle, Jarik Dudley, Timothy Hallinan, and Grand Lindblom; 52: Nicholas DeLaat, Bill Pownall, and Duffy Jenniges; and 53: Roy Edwards.

Candidate for District 53 Glen Hackman was unable to attend the forum.



#county17 #news