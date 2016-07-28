New little ones to Casper

(Casper, Wyo.) - Welcome to the world little guys! Community births come to us from our Community Partners at Wyoming Medical Center:
July 17, 2016
- Boy, Daxton Eugene, to Shandal Veach and James Pulver of Casper
July 18
- Girl, Maddison Lynn, to Carly and Grant Henson of Douglas
- Girl, Makenna Carolyn, to Brianna and Bronson Burriss of Casper
- Girl, Elouise May, to Carla and Jeremy Bell of Casper
- Boy, Colby Raymond, to Jennifer and Tim Janssen of Casper
July 19
- Boy, Owen Richard, to Kaylie and Adam Rodriguez of Casper
- Girl, Kloye Leigh, to Sara Cardenas of Casper
- Boy, Noah Dean, to Amber Chadwick of Casper
- Boy, Logan Bridger, to Jessica and Keith Dodson of Casper
July 20
- Girl, Cienna Rose, to Cierra Hetzel and Cameron Hagen of Douglas
- Girl, Nora Paige, to Jackie and Anthony Ouano of Casper
July 21
- Boy, Jonathan Wyatt, to Stephanie and Cale Ferrell of Casper
- Boy, Jackson John, to Shayna and Kyle Jacobs of Casper
- Boy, Anderson Dominick, to Megan and Jonathan Aleman of Casper
- Boy, Krew Alec, to Ali Hershman of Casper
July 22
- Boy, Cayson Patrick, to Brandi Barrow and Chris Kelly of Casper
- Boy, Gabriel Lucas, to Sarah Mercer and Joseph Hooker of Casper
- Boy, Kyren Mack, to Lauren and Romain Jackson of Casper
July 23
- Girl, Annabelle Joel, to Samantha and Gabriel Scarborough
- Girl, Amiyah Luisa, to Angelina and Juan Saldivar of Casper
