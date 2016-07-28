New little ones to Casper





July 17, 2016 Boy, Daxton Eugene, to Shandal Veach and James Pulver of Casper July 18 Girl, Maddison Lynn, to Carly and Grant Henson of Douglas

Girl, Makenna Carolyn, to Brianna and Bronson Burriss of Casper

Girl, Elouise May, to Carla and Jeremy Bell of Casper

Boy, Colby Raymond, to Jennifer and Tim Janssen of Casper July 19 Boy, Owen Richard, to Kaylie and Adam Rodriguez of Casper



Girl, Kloye Leigh, to Sara Cardenas of Casper

Boy, Noah Dean, to Amber Chadwick of Casper

Boy, Logan Bridger, to Jessica and Keith Dodson of Casper July 20 Girl, Cienna Rose, to Cierra Hetzel and Cameron Hagen of Douglas

Girl, Nora Paige, to Jackie and Anthony Ouano of Casper July 21 Boy, Jonathan Wyatt, to Stephanie and Cale Ferrell of Casper

Boy, Jackson John, to Shayna and Kyle Jacobs of Casper

Boy, Anderson Dominick, to Megan and Jonathan Aleman of Casper

Boy, Krew Alec, to Ali Hershman of Casper July 22 Boy, Cayson Patrick, to Brandi Barrow and Chris Kelly of Casper

Boy, Gabriel Lucas, to Sarah Mercer and Joseph Hooker of Casper

Boy, Kyren Mack, to Lauren and Romain Jackson of Casper July 23 Girl, Annabelle Joel, to Samantha and Gabriel Scarborough

Girl, Amiyah Luisa, to Angelina and Juan Saldivar of Casper

Feature Photo: h/t to Nikki Samuels/Pitchengine Communities



(Casper, Wyo.) - Welcome to the world little guys! Community births come to us from our Community Partners at Wyoming Medical Center: