Firefighters continue efforts on the protection of structures; Lava Mountain Fire over 12,000 acres

(Dubois, Wyo.) - The Type 1 National Incident Management Team reports this morning that the Lava Mountain Fire is now approximately 12,169 acres in size and remains at 0 percent containment.

Yesterday, firefighters were able to take advantage of higher relative humidity and lighter winds to suppress spot fires in the Union Pass and Crooked Creek areas. Fire line construction began from the west side of Hat Butte up towards Union Pass. And continued work was done to further secure the northern edge adjacent to Highway 26.

Today, firefighters will continue to focus on the protection of structures in the evacuated areas and actively suppress fire along the fires edge to prevent additional spread. Primary and contingency fire lines are being established to mitigate fire spread to the east.

The most up-to-date Infrared Map of Lava Mountain Fire. h/t Shoshone National Forest Facebook page

A Level 3 “GO!” evacuation is in effect for the following areas. Evacuees of these areas need to check in with Red Cross at the High School in Dubois.



Timberline Ranch

Teton Valley Ranch Camp

Hat Butte area

Sawmill Turnoff

Warm Springs Subdivision

Porcupine

Union Pass Area The following areas are in pre-evacuation stage “SET." This means that there is significant danger to your area and you must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Long Creek subdivision

Sheridan Creek Cow Camp

MacKenzie Highland Ranch

Triangle C Ranch

Falls Creek Campground

Roaring River Subdivision

Buckboard Subdivision

Lava Mountain Lodge

Double Bar J Ranch

Stony Point

Bald Mountain

Upper and Lower Warm Springs Road Closures include Forest Service Roads 513, 532, 540, 542, 542.1I, 629, and 732 are closed. Additionally, Motorized Trails 10, 11, and 15 and the Continental Divide Trail from Sheridan Pass to Pilot Knob are closed.

Great Basin Team 2 will be hosting a Community Meeting tonight at 7 pm in the large gym at the new Dubois High School located at 700 North First St. in Dubois.



Here is a look at today's air quality summary for Fremont County:

Above: Helicopter pilots dropped bucket after bucket of water and sometimes retardant in an effort to save homes in the Warm Springs area of Union Pass. h/t Kristie Salzmann

Feature photo: h/t Kristie Salzmann. "Fire crews have been working tirelessly to protect private property against a fiery foe."