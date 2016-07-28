More than 700 people battle 23,995-acre Cliff Creek Fire

(Jackson, Wyo.) - As of today, July 28, there are 721 people fighting the Cliff Creek Fire north of Bondurant.

According to the Incident Management Team, the fire is burning 23,995 acres on the Bridger-Teton National Forest and is currently 15 percent contained.

Personnel includes 19 crews, 4 Type 1 Helicopters, 1 Type 2 Helicopters, 3 Type 3 Helicopters, 21 engines, and 2 dozers.

"Elbow Draw is a critical containment point for fire moving to the east. Granite Creek continues to be a concern due to alignment of drainage and the proximity of the structures with the Granite Creek drainage," said the Cliff Creek Incident Management Team."Additionally, while fire suppression strategy is 60 percent full suppression and 40 percent containment, the containment effort will still require a significant resource commitment to ensure success. Based off of long term analysis, the results show there is a 50% chance the fire will be 100% contained by September 30th."



Mandatory evacuation orders are still in effect for Granite Creek area including Granite Campground, Granite Hot Springs, Jack Pine Summer Homes, and the Safari Club. The Bridger‐Teton National Forest has instituted an Emergency Area Closure. Kozy and Granite Campgrounds are within this area closure. Get a map of the closure here: http://bit.ly/2adslfg .



Feature Photo: Current Cliff Creek Fire Map. h/t InciWeb / Pitchengine Communities

