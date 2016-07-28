Recent arrests around Fremont County

Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Riverton Police Department

John Brown, 50, Ethete, Contempt of Court Warrant.

Donovan Shakespear, 22, Riverton, Arrested for Criminal Entry, Property Destruction, and Resisting Arrest. He reportedly broke into his elderly neighbor's home and destroyed some items inside of the house. The homeowner was home at the time and she reportedly locked herself in the bedroom.

Anjanette Stiff, 51, Riverton, DUI.

Clowry Means, 49, St. Stephens, Public Intoxication.

Derrald Antelope, 53, Ethete, Public Intoxication.

Lander Police Department

Rex Davis, 52, Cited for Expired Registration, Altered Registration and No Insurance.

Marcia Malmberg, 72, Lander, Cited for Improper turn. State Accident Report Completed. The School Bus she was driving hooked the bumper on a construction truck that was parked near the intersection of 1st St. and Garfield St. Another bus was reportedly called to pick up the kids who were in the bus.

Matthew Bishop, 24, Lander, Cited for Disturbing the Peace.

Danielle Dighton, 30, Lander, Cited for Disturbing the Peace.

Antione Currie, 23, Charlottesville, VA, Arrested on county charges for simple battery, property destruction and disturbing the peace.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Daniel Chambers, 28, Lander, Domestic Violence Battery.

Lake Crosley, 25, Lander, Domestic Violence Battery.

A 23-year-old subject had overdosed on alcohol and was found laying in the road. She was taken to Sagewest Riverton by EMS. The Fremont County Sheriffs Office was then called back to the area for three other females (two 14-year-old and one 16-year-old) who were wandering the area intoxicated and causing problems. After a lengthy search of the Trailer Park they were all found and issued citations for Minor Under the Influence.



#county10 #news