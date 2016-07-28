Late Afternoon Storms Produce Large-Sized Hail

(Gillette, Wyo.) Today there is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially later this evening. But on Wednesday a storm front moved west from South Dakota and brought two storms back-to-back around dinner time, producing hail in some parts of Campbell County that ranged from pea-sized to ping pong.

We have a roundup of some of the photos sent to us overnight:

h/t Courtney Finley

Tashanna O'Connor sent the above photo in from South Gillette. She says they're roughly quarter-sized, and that her son said "Mom, the ice packs are coming down!"

