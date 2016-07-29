Wyoming's own Backwards Distilling Company to host spirit and cocktail tastings in Cheyenne

(Cheyenne, Wyo.) - Wyoming's own Backwards Distilling Company of Casper is coming this way on July 28th and 29th to host spirit and cocktail tastings.
The owners of Backwards Distilling Company will showcase their products in cocktail concoctions that will leave ordinary drinks in the dust. The cocktails will feature spirits made from scratch in the cowboy state, including the new 307 Vodka! Grab a drink, embrace the unusual and learn about Backwards!
Tasting Schedule:
- Friday, July 29: Tasting at Town and Country Supermarket Liquors from 3pm-5pm
- Friday, July 29: Tasting at Uncle Charlie's Restaurant from 7pm-9pm
- Saturday, July 30: Vinos Wine and Spirits from 2pm-5pm
- Saturday, July 30: Tasting at Cool River Wine and Spirits from 4pm-6 pm
Backwards Distilling Company launched in December of 2014 and they have grown tremendously in just a couple of years. They uniquely distill vodka, rum, gin and an original moonshine. To learn more about Backwards, click here.
Backwards Distilling Company, 158 Progress Cir., Mills, WY
Connect with Backwards on Facebook!
#backwardsdistilling #sponsored #news #shortgo