States Training Funds seen as effective in increasing wages

The Workforce Development Training Fund (WDTF) is a program that helps employers provide training in their organizations. It funds three different types of grants to address workforce training needs: Business Training Grants, Pre-Hiring Economic Development Grants and Pre-Obligation Grants.

The Research & Planning (R&P) section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has conducted an impact evaluation of the Wyoming Workforce Development Training Fund to answer the following questions:

Do WDTF participants earn higher wages after training than they would without training?



Do trained workers remain in the workforce longer?



The R&P analyzed data on new and existing position applications from 2006Q2 to 2014Q2. Below is a break out of the applications by training and industry type:

Training Type

Industry Type

Note: The only public sector organizations eligible for grants are county hospitals. Employers were asked to answer what the purpose of the training grants was. Here are their responses: