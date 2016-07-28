Dispatch for Thursday, July 28th

(Gillette, Wyo.) Here is the arrest summary for July 27th, provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.









Ashley Brown, 26, Gillette, public intoxication. Breath sample of .216 at detention. David Brunson, 31, Gillette, warrant. Alicia Hill, 34, Gillette, probation violation. Kendel Krussow, 37, Gillette, possession. Bailey Long, 22, Enning SD, DUI. Ashley Martinez, 31, Gillette, domestic battery. Erik Peck, 27, Gillette, criminal entry, aggravated assault and battery. Tiffany Waggener, 31, Gillette, warrant. Timothy Weaver, 30, Casper, DUI, DUS.





#county17 #news