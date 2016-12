(Jackson, Wyo.) - Buckrail reader Steve Wilkinson caught these moose lounging around on freshly laid sod.

"We had just laid sod on Thursday on a new home we just finished constructing in Jackson. Glad to see the local wildlife is getting to enjoy it on a hot summer afternoon," he said.

Looks like a great afternoon!

Feature Photo: h/t Steve Wilkinson / Pitchengine Communities

#buckrail #news #snapped