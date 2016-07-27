July 2015 GTNP Dorm Fire Death Ruled Suicide

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Grand Teton National Park has concluded their investigation of the July 2015 dorm fire in Colter Bay that took the life of 28-year-old Anthony Graviano.

The investigation was conducted by the National Park Service, in cooperation with the State of Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, City of Rawlins Fire Department and United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

On July 31, 2015, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a fire in Colter Bay Village at an employee dormitory managed by the Grand Teton Lodge Company. The fire originated in a second floor dormitory room. Park rangers and structural fire fighters, and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS responded to the scene and suppressed the fire within about two hours.

During suppression efforts, responders found an unresponsive victim in the dorm room where the fire originated. Advance life support treatment was attempted to resuscitate the victim; however, medical control instructed the paramedics on scene to cease resuscitate efforts and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Anthony Kyle Graviano of Pennsylvania, an employee of the Grand Teton Lodge Company. Graviano sustained third degree burns to over 50% percent of his body.