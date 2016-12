There are also road and trail closures in the forest surrounding the fire. Updated information can be found here





The Falls Campground in the Shoshone National Forest is closed until further notice due to fire operations associated with the Lava Mountain Fire. A spike camp for fire personnel will be located at this campground, which is north of Dubois on the Wind River Ranger District of the forest.