Dispatch for Wednesday, July 27th





Mervin Black, 40, Gillette, charges pending. Annabelle Cervantes, 27, Gillette, warrant. Kera Coffee, 33, Gillette, possession. Vanessa Fay, 43, Gillette, public intoxication, breach of peace. Adrianne Gwinnup, 31, Gillette, warrant. Bradi Hansen, 24, Rozet, probation violation. Todd Lind, 53, Gillette, sentenced prisoner. Raul Martinez, 34, Merced CA, domestic battery. Tanner Reimers, 22, Gillette, possession. Tracy Stewart-Lawley, 23, Gillette, bench warrant. Amber Young, 22, Gillette, bench warrant. Leonard Zaffarano, 39, Cody, charges pending.





(Gillette, Wyo.) Here is the arrest summary for July 26th, provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.