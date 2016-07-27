Recent arrests around Sheridan County





Joseph Jeffrey Bolin, 50, Sheridan, DUI and Communicating a Threat of Bodily Injury.





Erik Winther Bale, 21, Sheridan, DUI.





Tamara Lei Littlebear, 27, Sheridan, Valid Insurance Violation, Eluding an Officer, DUI, Speeding and No Valid Driver's License.





Tommilyn P. Bullcoming, 38, Sheridan, Valid Insurance Violation, DUI, Speeding and No Valid Driver's License.





(Sheridan, Wyo.) - Here are all the arrests from around the county on July 26. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.