The Equality State Is Causing Some to Change Their Opinion of Wyoming

(Wyoming) This week, not only did Wyoming surprise everyone by being the state most likely to be full of Pokemon Go experts, but at this week's Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, more than a few people noticed the "Black Lives Matter in the Equality State" shirts worn by Wyoming delegates during roll call.








With its blink-and-you-missed-it entry of 18 votes during the roll call ceremony on Tuesday, it would have been easy to overlook Wyoming otherwise. Gillette resident and national committee member Michelle Argento Diamond says they've received lots of compliments (and some complaints, on Twitter) about the shirts, and they are much-coveted at the convention, though not available to the public.
