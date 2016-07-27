Recent arrests around Natrona County

(Natrona County, Wyo.) -Here is a recap of law enforcement arrests from around Natrona County over the past twenty-four hours.







All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Natrona County

District Attorney's Office.





Arrests

Casper Police Department

John T Brasel, Casper, domestic assault.

Daniel L Buckley, Casper, attempt to elude, reckless driving, interference w/PO, DWUS, failure to comply.

Debra E Bushong, Casper, hold for probation and parole.

Edward H Coleman, Casper, shoplifting.

Daniel A Conover, Casper, public intoxication.

Christopher D Durgin, Casper, simple assault, under the influence of a controlled substance, breach of peace.

Amanda G Hayes, Casper, failure to appear.

Male Juvenile Offender, Criminal Warrant.

Nicole R Luccero, Casper, failure to comply.

Devin D Pangus, Casper, failure to comply.

Tina R Potter, Evansville, Criminal Warrant.

Gaylord Sampson, Casper, public intoxication.

Francine E Tolliver, Casper, DWUI child endangering, no driver's license.





Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Kyeren D Tillman, contract hold/billing.

Leslie B Leach, two failure to appears, county warrant/hold for agency.

Matthew Anderson, hold for CAC.

Kayle H Kelly, hold for CAC.

Michael A Odom, hold for CAC.

Harlan B Taylor Jr., hold for CAC, failure to appear.

Rose I Wickham, bond revocation.

Jason S Edgins, serve jail time.

Boe J Nichols, District Court Bench Warrant.

Clarence L Behan, contract hold/billing.





Mills Police Department

Carroll T Manning Jr., hold for probation and parole.

Shane M Carey, failure to appear.





Wyoming Highway Patrol

Jackelene V Young, DWUI, civil bench warrant.





US Marshall's

Michael T Hill, contract hold/billing.

















