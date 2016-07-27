Grand Reopening Morning Star Restaurant

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - After seven years, Little Wind Casino’s Morning Star Restaurant is getting a makeover.

Redesigning the space from head to toe, Morning Star Restaurant Manager Lindsay Hereford is going for a feel rather than a look. “We want to have a place where our customers can come and have an atmosphere that is comfortable,” she said.

While the new tables, chairs, paint and light fixtures will be a nice addition, it’s the extended floor space that customers have been really waiting for. The addition will expand the seating from 31 to 90, Hereford said. This will be a much needed relief since promotion days, lunch and dinner rushes have the staff scrambling to clean tables and get the next customer seated.“We’ve always been pretty crunched,” she said.

The restaurant also added a salad and soup bar. Having a place where locals can enjoy a meal without having to travel for miles is what makes Morning Star unique, First Shift Supervisor Hattie White said.“People like coming here to eat,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Providing employment opportunities and a great dining experience is something the whole community can be proud of, Hereford said. “We are not only taking care of our customers but we are putting a community to work,” she said. “It’s exciting.”

Customer are invited to attend the grand reopening on July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where free hamburgers and hot dogs will be served.

