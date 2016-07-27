Recent arrests around Fremont County





Fremont County Sheriff's Office





Michael Giroux, 28, Riverton, Probation Revocation.





Claudia Jenkins, 25, St. Stephen's, Failure to appear.





Edward Stevenson, 29, Riverton, Failure to Pay Fines and Probation Revocation.









Lander Police Department





Roseline Wilson, 26, Arapahoe, three LPD Warrants and Shoplifting. A 32-year-old man from Arapahoe was cited for Shoplifting. The pair were contacted after allegedly attempting to shoplift $115 in items from Safeway on Tuesday afternoon.









Riverton Police Department





A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both of Riverton, were cited for Shoplifting.





Cody Blackburn, 38, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant.





Amber Goudreaux, 30, Arapahoe, Contempt of Court.













Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.